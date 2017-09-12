Retro Nintendo gaming system returning to shelves next year

REDMOND, Wash. — Nintendo says the retro version of one of its iconic video game platforms will return to store shelves next year.

The company says its Nintendo Entertainment System Classic Edition will return next summer. The 8-bit system went on sale for the holidays last year. The Classic Edition includes 30 games like "Super Mario Bros." and "The Legend of Zelda."

Washington-based Nintendo said Tuesday that high demand has prompted the company to extend shipping of its upcoming retro version of the 16-bit Super NES into next year. Shipments of the system were slated to end at the end of the calendar year.