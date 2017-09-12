Rome's mayor expresses outrage at rape of Finnish woman
A
A
Share via Email
MILAN — Rome's mayor has expressed outrage after a young Finnish woman was raped in the Italian capital, the latest sexual assault on a foreign woman that has stunned Italians.
Virginia Raggi on Monday tweeted her solidarity with the woman, who was raped near Rome's main train station this weekend.
Police arrested a suspect, identified as a 22-year-old from the Bengal region. Police said the man offered the woman a ride as she was waiting for a taxi, before leading her to an isolated street where he threatened to kill her, then raped her. A nearby resident heard the woman's screams and alerted police.
Police in Florence are investigating allegations that two paramilitary policemen raped two American women. A Polish woman was gang raped last month at an Italian beach resort.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Worker at Halifax daycare charged with sexual assault against child
-
Chess federation fuming over treatment of Canadian grandmaster at World Cup
-
The problem with Jagmeet Singh’s ‘love and courage’ reaction to heckler: Paradkar
-
I went undercover in a Toronto factory where temp workers have died. Here's what I found