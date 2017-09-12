Russia says Syria government controls 85 per cent of country

HEMEIMEEM AIR BASE, Syria — Russia's military says Syrian troops have liberated about 85 per cent of the war-torn country's territory from militants.

Lt. Gen. Alexander Lapin told reporters on Tuesday at Hemeimeem air base near the Syrian coastal city of Latakia that Syrian government forces have yet to clear the remaining 15 per cent , approximately 27,000 square kilometres (10,425 square miles), from the extremists.

Russia has been providing air cover for President Bashar Assad's offensive against Islamic State group militants since 2015 and the support has changed the tide of the war.