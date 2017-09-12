Russia says Syria government controls 85 per cent of country
HEMEIMEEM AIR BASE, Syria — Russia's military says Syrian troops have liberated about 85
Lt. Gen. Alexander Lapin told reporters on Tuesday at Hemeimeem air base near the Syrian coastal city of Latakia that Syrian government forces have yet to clear the remaining 15
Russia has been providing air cover for President Bashar Assad's offensive against Islamic State group militants since 2015 and the support has changed the tide of the war.
Syrian troops, along with strong support from Iranian-backed ground fighters, have in recent weeks pushed out IS militants from the central Homs province, near the border with Lebanon, and are now fighting them in the oil-rich Deir el-Zour province in the east.
