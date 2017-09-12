S. Korea conducts cruise missile drill amid N. Korea threats

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korea says it conducted its first live-fire drill for an advanced air-launched cruise missile it says will strengthen its pre-emptive strike capability against North Korea in the event of crisis.

South Korea's military said Wednesday that the Taurus missile fired from an F-15 fighter jet travelled through obstacles at low altitudes before hitting a target off the country's western coast.

The South's military says the missile has a maximum range of 500 kilometres (310 miles) and is equipped with stealth characteristics that will allow it to avoid radar detection before hitting North Korean targets.