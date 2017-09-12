Senate bargainers say deal reached on children's health
WASHINGTON — Republican and Democratic Senate negotiators say they've reached a deal to extend financing for the popular children's health insurance program for five years.
In a concession to Republicans, the agreement would phase out extra federal funds that have been provided to states for several years.
If finalized and approved by Congress, the agreement would avert a cash crunch at the end of this month. That is when money for the federal-state program expires.
The federal government pays around $7 billion annually for the program, with states paying a small share. It provides health coverage to around 8 million low-income children and pregnant women.
Republicans have long chafed at an additional 23
