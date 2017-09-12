Spain's court deals new blow to Catalan independence vote
MADRID — Spanish media are reporting that the country's top court has preventively suspended the law that was meant to become Catalonia's transitional constitution if the northeastern region declares itself a separate nation.
Catalan leaders say they will go ahead with the Oct. 1 ballot anyway.
The state prosecutor's office said the chiefs of the three judicial police forces in Catalonia, including the regional Mossos police force, are being briefed Tuesday on their legal obligation to stop any actions toward holding a referendum.
On Monday, hundreds of thousands of Catalans marked their national holiday by supporting the right to vote and become independent.