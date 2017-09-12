Tanker, dredger collide in Singapore waters, 5 crew missing
A
A
Share via Email
SINGAPORE — An oil tanker and a dredger have collided in Singapore waters, capsizing the dredger and leaving five of its crew missing.
The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore said Wednesday morning the dredger was partially submerged after the collision. It said seven of the dredger's crew members were rescued by the police coast guard and five were unaccounted for.
After the collision, the Dominican dredger JBB De Rong 19 was moved to near Pulau Senang, where search and rescue operations are ongoing. Singapore has deployed two tugboats, three patrol craft, seven other vessels and a Super Puma helicopter to support the operations.
The 26 crew members on the Indonesian tanker Kartika Segara were not hurt. The tanker reportedly suffered damage to the starboard bow.
An investigation was ongoing.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
I went undercover in a Toronto factory where temp workers have died. Here's what I found
-
Wanted man: Suspect considered armed and dangerous possibly in Nova Scotia
-
The problem with Jagmeet Singh’s ‘love and courage’ reaction to heckler: Paradkar
-
'Blight on the neighbourhood': Toronto man arrested for disrupting HBO shoots