Texas man wanted for traffic fatals in 2000 found in Mexico

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A former Texas corrections officer wanted in Nueces County for intoxicated manslaughter for nearly 15 years has been found living in Mexico.

The U.S. Marshal's Service says investigators in Corpus Christi and Mexico City, working with Mexican officials, learned in July that George Rodriguez was living in Piedras Negras, Mexico, across the border from Eagle Pass.

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports Rodriguez now is jailed in Eagle Pass, awaiting extradition to Nueces County.

Rodriguez, then 25 and a sergeant at the McConnell Unit prison in Beeville, was identified as driving a truck in March 2000 that collided with another pickup on I-37, killing Charles Avalos Jr. and Steven Jackson, both 17. Court records show Rodriguez has been wanted since failing to appear for a 2002 court date.

