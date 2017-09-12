Thai villagers win 10-year lawsuit over mining pollution
A
A
Share via Email
BANGKOK — The lawyer for a group of villagers in Thailand who won a 10-year lawsuit against a mining company for polluting their land and water says he is prepared to take further legal action if the company does not pay up.
Surapong Kongchantuk, the lawyer for 151 ethnic Karen villagers living near Klity Creek in Kanchanaburi province, said Tuesday he is not confident that Lead Concentrates Co. will pay the 36 million baht ($1.1 million) in compensation ordered by Thailand's Supreme Court because its representatives did not even show up for the court's verdict.
The court on Monday ruled in
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'All bets are off:' Hurricane Jose and its possible impact on Nova Scotia
-
The problem with Jagmeet Singh’s ‘love and courage’ reaction to heckler: Paradkar
-
Wanted man: Suspect considered armed and dangerous possibly in Nova Scotia
-
I went undercover in a Toronto factory where temp workers have died. Here's what I found