The Latest: Man who replaced ill prosecutor wins primary
NEW YORK — The Latest on New York's primary elections(all times local):
10:35 p.m.
An acting New York City district attorney who stepped into the role when his predecessor took ill and later died has won the Democratic primary election for the job.
Acting Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez defeated five other candidates on Tuesday. Unofficial results show he has more than half the votes with almost 90
Gonzalez took over as acting district attorney when Kenneth Thompson announced toward the end of last year he was ill and would be undergoing treatment for cancer. Thompson died shortly after, and no replacement was officially named, leaving Gonzalez in place.
In another primary race, Mayor Bill de Blasio (dih BLAH'-zee-oh) has handily won in his quest for a second term leading the country's biggest city.
9:55 p.m.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (dih BLAH'-zee-oh) has handily won his primary race in his quest for a second term leading the country's biggest city.
He defeated four other Democrats in Tuesday's primary. He was widely considered the
He now faces Republican state Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis, of Staten Island, and independent candidate Bo Dietl, a private detective, in November's general election.
Most party primaries in New York state are closed contests, meaning a voter must be a registered member of the party in order to cast a ballot.
12:15 a.m.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (dih BLAH'-zee-oh) faces a crowded primary field as he seeks a second term leading the nation's largest city.
De Blasio is one of five Democrats running in Tuesday's primary. He's considered the
Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan, Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown all face their own Democratic primary challengers in Tuesday's election.
In Syracuse, three Democrats are running to succeed fellow Democrat Stephanie Miner, who's term-limited.
Most party primaries in New York state are closed contests, meaning a voter must be a registered member of the party in order to cast a ballot.
The winners of Tuesday's race will all move to the November general election.
