The Latest: Kid Rock teases Senate run without announcement

DETROIT — The Latest on Kid Rock and his flirtation with a political bid (all times local):

11:15 p.m.

Kid Rock continues to tease a Republican run for U.S. Senate in Michigan without making an announcement.

The musician opened Detroit's new Little Caesars Arena Tuesday night. His publicist had said he would give fans exclusive insight on his political views, but his speech at the beginning of the concert largely mirrored what he said at a Grand Rapids concert last week.

Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, was introduced as the "next senator" of Michigan. He criticized the government's "redistribution of wealth" to help "some deadbeat milking the system." He also said he supported gay marriage and blasted Nazis and the KKK.

A civil rights group protested the concert because of Kid Rock's past onstage display of the Confederate flag and criticism of black NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick for refusing to stand during the national anthem.

11:45 a.m.

Kid Rock may have more to say about his political future during a concert at Detroit's new sports arena.

The musician opens the Little Caesars Arena Tuesday night after two months of teasing a potential Republican run for U.S. Senate in Michigan. His publicist has said he will give fans exclusive insight Tuesday on his political views.

Kid Rock's real name is Robert Ritchie. It's not clear which name could appear on the ballot if he runs. A secretary of state spokesman said staff would have to research whether "Kid Rock" could be used.