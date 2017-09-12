The Latest: Paris police deployed to monitor protest march

PARIS — The Latest on the union-led protests in France against President Emmanual Macron's changes to labour laws (all times local):

12:00 p.m.

The Paris police department is deploying mobile units around the capital for a protest march against President Emmanuel Macron's new pro-business labour policies.

Thousands of union activists are marching Tuesday morning in the Mediterranean city of Marseille, in Le Havre on the English Channel and other cities as part of a nationwide movement.

An afternoon march is planned in Paris, where police announced extra deployments. While union marches are usually peaceful, troublemakers on the margins often clash with police. A broad movement against similar labour reforms last year saw several weeks of scattered violence.

Unions also called for strikes. CGT union representative Denis Vavassori told The Associated Press that some workers at the Eiffel Tower plan a walkout Tuesday afternoon, but it is unclear whether the monument will be forced to close or will stay open for tourists.

___

9:30 a.m.

President Emmanuel Macron's presidency is facing its first big public test, as unions hold nationwide protests against changes to labour laws that they fear corrode job security.

The prominent CGT union is leading Tuesday's protests, calling for strikes across transport and other public sector businesses and planning some 180 demonstrations.

The protests are in response to last month's draft decrees that reduce the power of unions and give companies more authority to fire workers and influence workplace rules.

Some unions have refused to join the protests, preferring to negotiate with Macron's government over upcoming plans to change unemployment and retirement rules.

Tuesday's protests are the first big public display of discontent with Macron, and come as his popularity is sinking.