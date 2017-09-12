Togo postpones parliament session on reforming constitution
LOME, Togo — Togo has suspended a parliamentary session after opposition members protested the lack of a promised discussion of
Opposition lawmakers on Tuesday demanded a discussion of the reinstatement of the country's 1992 constitution, which included presidential term limits. Thousands of people across the small West African nation have been protesting against the 50-year rule of the Gnassingbe family and are seeking term limits for President Faure Gnassingbe.
The government last week introduced a draft bill on
Main opposition party spokesman Eric Dupuy says the heads of a parliamentary commission are expected to meet Wednesday to review the draft.
