Turkish leader says deposit made on Russian defence system

ANKARA, Turkey — A Turkish newspaper is quoting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as saying that both Ankara and Moscow are committed to Turkey's purchase of S-400 missile defence systems from Russia.

Hurriyet newspaper quoted Erdogan on Tuesday as telling a group of reporters that signatures have been put on accords and that Turkey has made a down payment on the surface-to-air defence systems.

Erdogan said: "The process will continue through a transfer of credit from Russia to us."

Turkey is a NATO member and its negotiations for the purchase of the Russian system have raised concerns with allies who say the country should invest in technology that is compatible with theirs.