UK inflation rises further above Bank of England's target
LONDON — Official figures show that inflation in Britain spiked up to 2.9
The Office for National Statistics said Tuesday that the increase from the previous month's 2.6
The scale of the increase was not expected — the consensus in the markets was that inflation would increase to 2.8
Inflation is now well above the Bank of England's target of 2
