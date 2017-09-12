US expected to update self-driving car guidelines

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao is expected to announce updated safety guidelines for self-driving vehicles Tuesday during a visit to a Michigan vehicle testing facility.

The Obama administration released largely voluntary guidelines for automated vehicles last fall, under which automakers are supposed to follow a 15-point safety assessment before putting test vehicles on the road. The guidelines also made clear that the federal government — not states — would determine whether the vehicles were safe.

The Trump administration is expected to keep the guidelines voluntary but streamline them.