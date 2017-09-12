US official: No Venezuela solution while trafficking rampant

WASHINGTON — A senior U.S. State Department official says there will be no long-term solution to Venezuela's political and economic upheaval as long as drug trafficking organizations infiltrate the nation's highest institutions.

William Brownfield told the U.S. Senate's drug caucus Tuesday that trafficking organizations in Venezuela have "completely penetrated virtually every security, law enforcement and justice-related institution."

He said there will be no "democratic, prosperous and secure solution" in the troubled South American nation until drug trafficking organizations are rooted out.

In February, the Trump administration branded Vice-President Tareck El Aissami a drug kingpin. U.S. officials suspect other high-ranking officials are also involved in drug trafficking.