US visa restrictions for Eritrea, Guinea over deportations
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — The United States says it will stop issuing business and tourism visas to Eritrean nationals as of Wednesday.
The new restrictions are aimed at four Asian and African nations that have refused to take back citizens who've been deported.
The U.S. Embassy in Eritrea says in a statement that there will be "limited exceptions." Eritrean officials were not immediately available for comment.
The East African nation is a major source of migrants who say they are fleeing forced military conscription.
In the West African nation of Guinea, a U.S. Embassy statement says the new restrictions on business, tourism and student visas affect only government officials and immediate family members.
Cambodia and Sierra Leone also are expected to be affected, though there was no statement on those embassy
