Video shows teen before her body was found in hotel freezer

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Police investigating the death of a woman whose body was found inside a suburban Chicago hotel freezer are examining a video that appears to show her in a room at the hotel hours earlier.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the Facebook Live video appears to show 19-year-old Kenneka Jenkins of Chicago sitting on a bed with other people nearby in a 9th-floor room of the Crowne Plaza Chicago O'Hare Hotel & Conference Center in Rosemont.

Jenkins' body was found in the walk-in freezer Sunday, about 24 hours after concerned relatives contacted the hotel and police.