White House official says new war authority is unnecessary
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — A senior White House official says the Trump administration has adequate legal authority to combat terrorist groups and doesn't support a push in Congress to craft a new law permitting military action against the Islamic State and other militants.
That's the word from White House legislative director Marc Short, who spoke to reporters at a breakfast Tuesday. His comments came as a Senate Republican ramped up pressure on his colleagues to reclaim their power to decide whether to send American troops into harm's way.
Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul wants to force a vote on an amendment to the annual
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'All bets are off:' Hurricane Jose and its possible impact on Nova Scotia
-
The problem with Jagmeet Singh’s ‘love and courage’ reaction to heckler: Paradkar
-
Wanted man: Suspect considered armed and dangerous possibly in Nova Scotia
-
I went undercover in a Toronto factory where temp workers have died. Here's what I found