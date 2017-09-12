Zimbabwe's first lady denies assault, says she was attacked

JOHANNESBURG — Court documents filed in South Africa say a young woman who accused Zimbabwe's first lady of assault was the aggressor, allegedly attacking Grace Mugabe with a knife while drunk.

The court papers denying any wrongdoing by Mugabe were submitted Aug. 17 by Zimbabwean diplomats representing Mugabe, who was granted diplomatic immunity by South Africa despite calls for her prosecution in the alleged attack on the woman in Johannesburg on Aug. 13.