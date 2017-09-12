Zinke directs more aggressive approach to prevent wildfires

WASHINGTON — Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is directing all land managers and park superintendents to be more aggressive in cutting down small trees and underbrush to prevent wildfires.

In a memo on Tuesday, Zinke says the Trump administration will take a new approach and work proactively to prevent fires "through aggressive and scientific fuels reduction management" to save lives, homes and wildlife habitat.

Wildfires are chewing across dried-out Western forests and grassland, putting 2017 on track to be among the worst fire seasons in a decade.

Zinke says that to date, 47,700 wildfires have burned 8 millions acres across the country, with much of the devastation in California and Montana.