3 high school students arrested in fake shooting threat
GALLATIN, Tenn. — Three Tennessee high school students who posted a fake shooting threat on social media have been arrested.
News outlets report Gallatin High School Principal Ron Becker sent an email to parents Monday night apprising them of
Sumner County Schools officials say three juvenile students posted a photo of themselves with an airsoft rifle as a response to the email, and joked that the threat was real.
The social media post sparked a second investigation by the school district and Sumner County Sheriff's Office. The three students were arrested and will face disciplinary action from the school.
It's unclear what the students' charges are or what form the disciplinary action will take.
Extra police were present on campus Tuesday.
