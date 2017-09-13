4 apparently lined up against a wall in Mexico, killed

MEXICO CITY — Officials in the southern Mexico state of Guerrero say they have found the bodies of two men and two youths who were apparently lined up against a wall and shot.

The Guerrero state security spokesman says the two of the victims appeared to be between 15 and 20 years old. The other two were slightly older. Roberto Alvarez says the bodies were found Tuesday under an overpass on a highway in the township of Coyuca.

The position of the bodies suggested they were lined up and shot. Alvarez says the motives for the killings are under investigation.