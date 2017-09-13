Afro pick sculpture goes up near former Philly mayor statue

PHILADELPHIA — An arts group has installed a sculpture of an Afro pick near a statue of former Philadelphia mayor and police commissioner Frank Rizzo that has been the subject of protests.

Mural Arts Philadelphia says the artist behind the pick intends for the sculpture to highlight "resistance to oppression." The sculpture features a black handle with a clenched fist.

The temporary installation is part of a project called Monument Lab, an initiative aimed at creating art around issues such as social justice and gentrification.