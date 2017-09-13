Angola constitutional court validates last month's election
A
A
Share via Email
JOHANNESBURG — Angola's
The announcement on Wednesday dismisses the challenges filed by a number of opposition groups that had alleged irregularities in the Aug. 23 vote, the Portuguese news agency Lusa reports.
The court says it found no irregularities.
Angola's election commission has said the ruling MPLA party won the national election but lost ground to the opposition in the oil-rich but impoverished southern African nation. The MPLA won with 61