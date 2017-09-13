AP FACT CHECK: No consensus on government-paid health care
WASHINGTON — Americans are not
He's right that support for the idea has grown and in some polls tops 50
Saving money on health insurance holds lots of appeal. Seeing taxes rise to cover those costs may dull the appetite.
Sanders' plan, coming out Wednesday, would have the government finance coverage now paid for by a mix of employers, their workers, public plans and people in the individual insurance market. He's not given details of the likely cost or how, exactly, he'd pay for it.
A look at the independent Vermont senator's claims about the popularity of a government-financed system and how they compare with surveys of public opinion:
—"You mean because the people in this country want to move toward a Medicare-for-all system, that is divisive? I think in a democracy, we should be doing what the American people want." — AP interview Tuesday, when asked about divisions in the Democratic Party over his idea.
—"Guaranteeing health care as a right is important to the American people not just from a moral and financial perspective; it also happens to be what the majority of the American people want." — Opinion piece in The New York Times on Wednesday.
THE POLLING:
It takes a selective use of polling to make that case. Overall, public opinion research delivers decidedly mixed results.
The Kaiser Family Foundation reports a "modest increase" in support for single-payer coverage in recent years, with "substantial" opposition. Perhaps most notably, public opinion is "malleable," with support dropping when people are presented with arguments against it that are certain to emerge in the debate.
Kaiser's tracking poll in July found 53
Public opinion research also helps to explain why Sanders calls his plan "Medicare for all." Labels matter. People tend to react more
In other polling:
—People were about evenly divided in an AP-NORC Center survey in January, 39
—Respondents
—In his Times article, Sanders cited an Economist/YouGov poll in April that found a clear preference for expanding Medicare to provide health insurance to all — 60-23. The survey did not address the cost or tax implications of taking that course. That survey was conducted using an opt-in online panel recruited with internet advertising, a methodology criticized by some because of concerns that it does not reach a random sample of Americans.
—The Pew Research Center in June found 60
