Auction of items linked to late Princess Diana winding down
BOSTON — Online bidding is winding down for dozens of items with direct connections to Britain's late Princess Diana.
Eighty items being sold at auction 20 years after her death in a Paris car crash include articles of clothing, jewelry, signed papers and photographs. There's even a piece of her wedding cake still stored in a commemorative box.
Boston-based RR Auction is handling the sale, which ends Wednesday evening.
Auction house executive
The items include belongings Diana donated to charity months before her death on Aug. 31, 1997.
Bidding began last week.
