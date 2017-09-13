Authorities: Customs officers hazing included 'rape table'

NEWARK, N.J. — Three U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers are accused of using a 'rape table' to haze two of their colleagues at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Federal prosecutors say the officers were arrested Wednesday and are due to make their initial court appearances later in the day.

All three officers are charged with forcibly assaulting, impeding, intimidating and interfering with the two victims. It's not known if they've retained lawyers.

Officials have said senior officers would allegedly take newer officers into a secure room, throw them on a table and grind against their genital areas.

Officers who have reported being hazing victims say the abuse happened for years.