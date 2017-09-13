Clashes erupt over migrant centre outside Rome

ROME — Clashes have broken out over the presence of a migrant centre in Rome's outskirts in the latest sign of increasing tensions over the influx of migrants in Italian cities.

The fascist Casapound movement was attending a municipal council meeting Wednesday over neighbourhood tensions caused by the presence of about 80 African migrants at a shelter. Casapound wants to close the centre .

Leftist activists, some carrying signs reading "Enough Racism," besieged the building where the meeting was supposed to have taken place, forcing it to be cancelled .

Police in anti-riot gear tried to keep the two groups apart, but at one point several leftists broke through police lines and clashed briefly with the Casapound militants.