Critics want Poland's defence minister suspended over ties

From left, European Union commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowska, Malta's National Security Minister Michael Farrugia, European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, Slovakian Defence Minister Peter Gajdosk, Portuguese Defence Minister Jose Alberto Azeredo Lopes, Estonian Defence Minister Juri Luik, Polish Defence Minister Antoni Macierewicz, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Hungarian Deputy Defence Minister Tamas Vargha, Finnish Defence Minister Juri Niinisto and Bulgarian Defence Minister Krasimir Karakachanov gather for a group photo during the informal meeting of the EU ministers of defence in Tallinn, Estonia, on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Liis Treimann)

WARSAW, Poland — Poland's main opposition party is calling for the suspension of Defence Minister Antoni Macierewicz over allegations he has secret ties with Russian military intelligence.

Bozena Kaminska of the Civic Platform party told The Associated Press Wednesday the party lawmakers are "highly concerned" over media allegations, recently reinforced by a book by investigative journalist Tomasz Piatek, "Macierewicz and his Secrets."

The book details the minister's alleged ties to a communist-era secret security agent and, recently, to a U.S. lobbyist, who, Piatek alleges, has indirect ties to Russia's President Vladimir Putin.

Kaminska said, if true, such ties could be harmful to Poland's security. As a result, she said her party is calling on Prime Minister Beata Szydlo to suspend Macierewicz and look into the allegations.

