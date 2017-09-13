Critics want Poland's defence minister suspended over ties
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WARSAW, Poland — Poland's main opposition party is calling for the suspension of
Bozena Kaminska of the Civic Platform party told The Associated Press Wednesday the party lawmakers are "highly concerned" over media allegations, recently reinforced by a book by investigative journalist Tomasz Piatek, "Macierewicz and his Secrets."
The book details the minister's alleged ties to a communist-era secret security agent and, recently, to a U.S. lobbyist, who, Piatek alleges, has indirect ties to Russia's President Vladimir Putin.
Kaminska said, if true, such ties could be harmful to Poland's security. As a result, she said her party is calling on Prime Minister Beata Szydlo to suspend Macierewicz and look into the allegations.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
I went undercover in a Toronto factory where temp workers have died. Here's what I found
-
The problem with Jagmeet Singh’s ‘love and courage’ reaction to heckler: Paradkar
-
Wanted man: Suspect considered armed and dangerous possibly in Nova Scotia
-
Series featuring Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, Breaking Bad actors filming in Halifax