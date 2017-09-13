Democrats capture GOP-held state seat in red Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — A Democratic schoolteacher has defeated a Republican businessman in a special election for an Oklahoma state House seat in a traditionally GOP district.
It's the third Republican-held seat Democrats have captured in special elections in Oklahoma this year.
Unofficial election results from Tuesday's election show Democrat Jacob Rosecrants won 60
Republicans still hold a 72-28 edge in the Oklahoma House, but Democrats have been chipping away at GOP advantages in the Legislature.
Rosecrants is a seventh-grade geography teacher. He focused on improving public education. He also tapped into growing voter frustration over state budget problems and several recent sex scandals involving Republican legislators.