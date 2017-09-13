Duterte refuses call to open his bank accounts to scrutiny

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine president has refused a demand by his most vocal critic to publicly release details of his bank accounts to disprove allegations that he had large sums of undeclared money.

President Rodrigo Duterte said in a news conference early Wednesday that if opposition Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV wanted "to get evidence, do not get it from my mouth. You must be stupid ... Why would I give you the pleasure?"

Trillanes first alleged Duterte had unexplained wealth during the presidential campaign last year. Duterte revived attention recently when he alleged Trillanes has undeclared foreign bank accounts.