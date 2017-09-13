Eagles quarterback Wentz glad he could inspire Miss America
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz says it's cool that the winner of the Miss America contest credits him with inspiring her.
Wentz graduated from Bismarck, North Dakota's Century High School one year ahead of Miss America Cara (KAHR'-uh) Mund.
Mund said after winning the title Sunday that "if Carson Wentz can do it, Miss North Dakota Cara Mund can become Miss America." The 23-year-old Brown University graduate is the first contestant from her state to win the crown.
Wentz said Wednesday the cool part of being a professional athlete is "showing that it can be done, no matter where you come from, no matter what it is that you're pursuing in life."
Wentz was drafted second overall by the Eagles last year out of North Dakota State.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
'He loved what he did:' Police officer from Nova Scotia killed after helping people change tire
-
I went undercover in a Toronto factory where temp workers have died. Here's what I found
-
Series featuring Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, Breaking Bad actors filming in Halifax