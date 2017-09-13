EPA head: No renewable fuel promise made to ex-Trump adviser

DETROIT — Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt has told senators that he never made any promises to billionaire investor Carl Icahn about renewable fuel credits that were costing one of his companies millions.

Pruitt was responding to letters from five Democratic senators looking into potential conflicts of interest involving Icahn. He resigned in August as a special adviser to President Donald Trump on regulatory reform.

The senators had questioned Icahn's role in shaping policy about obscure rules that require oil refineries to blend ethanol into gasoline.

Pruitt also says a search of emails for 39 top EPA officials found none from Icahn or his company.