Farmer barred from market over gay marriage goes to court

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A judge has heard arguments challenging a Michigan city's decision to keep an apple grower away from its seasonal market because of his views on gay marriage.

In defence , East Lansing attorney Michael Bogren says the city doesn't want a vendor who discriminates.

Stephen Tennes has been a popular apple dealer at the city-run market. But that was before East Lansing learned that he doesn't allow gay couples to get married at his Eaton County farm, which is a popular place for weddings.

The city didn't invite Tennes to sell fruit this year. East Lansing says vendors must follow its civil rights ordinance, which bars discrimination.