Federal appeals court agrees to rehear Ferguson lawsuit
A
A
Share via Email
ST. LOUIS — A federal appeals court will rehear a lawsuit stemming from the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the full 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed Tuesday to hear Dorian Johnson's lawsuit.
Johnson was with Brown when Brown was shot by officer Darren Wilson in 2014. Wilson was not charged and later resigned, but the shooting of the unarmed, black 18-year-old by a white officer led to months of protests.
Johnson's lawsuit alleges that Wilson illegally detained Johnson, and that Wilson's actions were part of a pattern of misconduct by Ferguson police.
Lawyers for Ferguson, former police chief Tom Jackson and Wilson sought dismissal of the lawsuit. A federal judge and an appeals court panel refused to throw out the case.
___
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'All bets are off:' Hurricane Jose and its possible impact on Nova Scotia
-
'He loved what he did:' Police officer from Nova Scotia killed after helping people change tire
-
-
Lack of co-operation in Dartmouth homicide investigation: Halifax police