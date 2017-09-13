Girl suicide bomber attacks mosque in northern Cameroon

YAOUNDE, Cameroon — An official says a suicide attack by a girl at a mosque in northern Cameroon has killed at least four people near the border with Nigeria.

Cameroon's Far North governor Midjiyawa Bakari says the girl entered the mosque in Sanda-Wadjiri early Wednesday and detonated explosives. He would not give more details.

Residents say two other people wounded in the attack have since died.

The Nigeria-based Boko Haram extremist group attacks countries, including Cameroon, that contribute to a regional military force trying to eliminate the insurgency.

Boko Haram is increasingly using child bombers.