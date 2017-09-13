Grand Slam Titles: 1; Serena Williams announces baby's birth
Serena Williams says on social media that she gave birth to a baby girl named Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.
The tennis star posted about the birth on her Instagram and Twitter accounts.
She says the baby was born on Sept. 1 and weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces. One posting also says about the newborn, "Grand Slam Titles: 1."
The 35-year-old Williams won her 23rd Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open in January — while she was pregnant.
