Injured hawk 'Harvey' that gained online fame to be released

PLANO, Texas — An injured hawk that sought refuge in a Houston taxicab as Harvey made landfall last month is about to return to the wild.

Cabdriver William Bruso dubbed the female Cooper's hawk "Harvey the Hurricane Hawk" in online videos that he shot as he took her home Aug. 25. As Harvey's rains fell the next day, Liz Compton of the Texas Wildlife Rehab Coalition picked her up.

Compton says the hawk couldn't fly because of head trauma, probably from flying into something.

After a week-and-a-half of treatment at a TWRC Wildlife Center, the hawk was taken to a Dallas-area centre for exercise before release.