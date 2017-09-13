Irma's fury in the Keys: So loud 'it hurt your eardrums'

SUMMERLAND KEY, Fla. — John Hartman and Mae Skiver endured the monster waves and bomb-blast winds of Hurricane Irma as they sheltered at a friend's house on Summerland Key — but then the second floor began to flood and the ceiling caved in.

The wind was so loud, Hartman says, "it hurt your eardrums."

Yet they made it through the storm alive and even discovered their own trailer homes were relatively unscathed.

Now, like other survivors in the Florida keys, they face the uncertainty of putting upended lives back together, spending their days foraging for food and water.