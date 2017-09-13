Irma's wrath was especially hard on Keys, Jacksonville
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Hurricane Irma seemed to inflict special wrath on some unlucky communities, even though it didn't cause the catastrophic destruction that was feared in Florida and the rest of the Southeastern United States.
Here is a look at what is known so far about areas where Irma's toll was the worst in Florida and other states:
FLORIDA KEYS
Aerial images show widespread destruction in the Florida Keys, the chain of islands that extends from south of Miami to Key West, the southernmost point in the continental United States.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency estimates Irma destroyed 25
Such a loss could be devastating to the Keys' economy, which depends heavily on tourist spending from people who drive south along the Overseas Highway that links the islands or arrive by cruise ships that dock in Key West.
___
SOUTHWESTERN FLORIDA
Towns along Florida's southwestern coast are a haven for retirees seeking warm weather and beautiful sunsets across the Gulf of Mexico, but many of their communities are still cleaning up or without power or air conditioning after Irma.
In Lee County, which includes Cape Coral and Fort Myers, the Florida Emergency Management Agency says 66
The situation is even worse to the south in Collier County, where Naples is located. Days after Irma passed, almost 80
___
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA
Extensive flooding swamped Jacksonville, located in Florida's northeastern corner about 500 miles (805
Water from the St. Johns River and its tributaries inundated
Mayor Lenny Curry couldn't estimate yet how many homes were damaged in Jacksonville or how many people were left homeless. The state said almost 25
___
GEORGIA COAST
Storm surge flooded hundreds of homes near beaches and marshes, sunk numerous boats and trashed docks on the Georgia coast even though Irma was a weakened tropical storm when its
On Tybee Island, home to Georgia's largest public beach east of Savannah, surge amplified by unusually high lunar tides submerged
Irma left boat docks shattered. Vessels moored to them either sunk or were swept inland, leaking fuel into floodwaters that covered downtown St. Marys on the southern end of Georgia's 100-mile (
___
Associated Press writer Russ Bynum contributed from Savannah, Georgia.
___
HURRICANE NEWSLETTER - Get the best of the AP's all-formats reporting on Irma and Harvey in your inbox: http://apne.ws/ahYQGtb