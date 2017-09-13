Judge to hear arguments on whether to lock up Pharma Bro
NEW YORK — A judge is set to hear arguments about whether the provocative online antics of former pharmaceuticals company CEO Martin Shkreli are bad enough to put him behind bars.
The hearing before U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto on a government demand to revoke the convicted Shkreli's bail was scheduled for Wednesday in federal court in Brooklyn.
"Indeed, in the current political climate, dissent has unfortunately often taken the form of political satire, hyperbole, parody or sarcasm," wrote the lawyer, Ben Brafman. "There is a difference, however, between comments that are intended to threaten or harass and comments — albeit offensive ones — that are intended as political satire or strained
Shkreli, who is best known for hiking up the price of a life-saving drug and for trolling his critics on social media, was found guilty last month on charges, unrelated to the price-fixing scandal, that he cheated investors in two failed hedge funds he ran. The
Shkreli has said he feels "exonerated" despite his conviction and thinks there's a "50-50 chance" he won't face any punishment. He chatted with fans on his YouTube channel and sparred with a reporter after last month's verdict.
"In sum and substance," he said, "I feel exonerated."
