Kenyan teen charged with 9 counts of murder in school fire

NAIROBI, Kenya — A Kenyan teenager has been charged with nine counts of murder and arson in the deaths of her schoolmates in a fire at their boarding school last month.

Justice Luka Kamaru barred the media from the courtroom on Wednesday, saying the rights of the 14-year-old must be protected. She was released on $2,000 bail.

Ten other students were injured in the fire at Moi Girls School in Kenya's capital, Nairobi.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.