Largest New Jersey city regaining control of its schools
NEWARK, N.J. — New Jersey's largest city is regaining control of its public schools after 22 years of state oversight.
The New Jersey Board of Education voted Wednesday to return control of the schools to Newark. The decision began a monthslong transition process to hand over the reins of the district to the locally elected school board.
The vote came several weeks after state Education Commissioner Kimberly Harrington supported the move following a performance review that demonstrated the district has made progress in improving performance.
The state has controlled Newark's public schools since 1995 because of academic underperformance and management and budget issues. State-appointed superintendents have had veto power over school board decisions.
