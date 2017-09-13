News / World

Mourners remember Houston officer lost to Harvey's floods

Mourners attend the funeral service for Houston Police Sergeant Steve Perez, who died in the line of duty while reporting for work during Hurricane Harvey, held at the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, in Houston, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP, Pool)

HOUSTON — A veteran Houston police officer who drowned in Harvey's floodwaters has been remembered for his faith and his dedication to family and public service.

Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner were among the hundreds of mourners who attended the service Wednesday for Sgt. Steve Perez at Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Houston.

Sixty-year-old Perez was driving a patrol car before dawn on Aug. 27 when the vehicle went into a flooded highway underpass. He served 34 years as a Houston police officer.

Many uniformed law enforcement personnel crowded into the church, including Houston police Chief Art Acevedo (ah-seh-VAY'-doh). Acevedo described Perez as a man with faith in his community, his family and his mission.

Perez leaves behind a wife and two children.

