Mourners remember Houston officer lost to Harvey's floods

HOUSTON — A veteran Houston police officer who drowned in Harvey's floodwaters has been remembered for his faith and his dedication to family and public service.

Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner were among the hundreds of mourners who attended the service Wednesday for Sgt. Steve Perez at Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Houston.

Sixty-year-old Perez was driving a patrol car before dawn on Aug. 27 when the vehicle went into a flooded highway underpass. He served 34 years as a Houston police officer.

Many uniformed law enforcement personnel crowded into the church, including Houston police Chief Art Acevedo (ah-seh-VAY'-doh). Acevedo described Perez as a man with faith in his community, his family and his mission.