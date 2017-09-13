As Rohingya flee Myanmar, Suu Kyi skips UN General Assembly
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BANGKOK — Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has
Presidential office spokesman Zaw Htay said Suu Kyi will skip the assembly, which opened Tuesday and runs through Sept. 25, to address domestic security issues. Suu Kyi is not Myanmar's president — her official titles are state
Zaw Htay said that President Htin Kyaw is hospitalized, so the second
"The first reason (Suu Kyi cannot attend) is because of the Rakhine terrorist attacks," Zaw Htay said. "The state
Attacks by an insurgent Rohingya group on police outposts Aug. 25 have set off a wave of violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state, with hundreds dead and thousands of homes burned — mostly Rohingya in both cases. The government blames Rohingya for the attacks, but journalists who visited the region have seen evidence that raises doubts about its claims that Rohingya set fire to their own homes.
Many of the fleeing Rohingya have said Myanmar soldiers shot indiscriminately, burned their homes and warned them to leave or die in what the government has called "clearance operations." Others said they were attacked by Buddhist mobs.
Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate who lived under house arrest for many years under a junta that ultimately gave way to an elected government, faces international criticism and pressure. On Tuesday, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called the killing of Muslims a political disaster and called Suu Kyi a "brutal woman." U.N. human rights chief Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein said the Rohingya were victims of what "seems a textbook example of ethnic cleansing."