Officer: Slender Man stabbing victim says defendant obsessed

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A detective who interviewed a 12-year-old girl stabbed repeatedly in a Wisconsin park in 2014 has testified that one of two classmates accused of attacking her had been scaring her with stories about the fictional horror character Slender Man before the attack.

It was Slender Man that authorities say motivated the two sixth-grade classmates to stab Payton Leutner 19 times in a Waukesha park.

Waukesha Police Detective Shelly Fisher's testimony Wednesday came in the trial of Anissa Weier. Jurors will determine whether she was mentally ill at the time of the stabbing. Co-defendant Morgan Geyser is scheduled to go on trial next month.