Pakistani police probe alleged honour killing of teen couple

KARACHI, Pakistan — Pakistani police say they suspect two teenagers were electrocuted to death by their own families last month when they tried to elope, in what may be the latest in a series of so-called honour killings in the conservative Muslim country.

Police officer Rao Anwar said Wednesday that authorities have exhumed the bodies of the 16-year-old girl and her 18-year-old lover and are conducting tests to determine the cause of death.

Another police officer, Amanullah Marwat, says the couple's fathers and uncles electrocuted them after a tribal council in the southern port city of Karachi ruled that they should be killed for besmirching their families' honour . Police have arrested the male relatives.