Pathologist suspected of drunken driving toted human organs

INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities in central Indiana say a pathologist arrested on suspicion of drunken driving had human organs and tissues in his pickup truck when he was pulled over along a rural highway.

Seventy-five-year-old Elmo Griggs was arrested Tuesday in the Morgan County town of Brooklyn after another motorist reported a truck driving erratically along Indiana 67 about 10 miles (16 kilometres ) southwest of Indianapolis.

Griggs was released from jail after posting bail. Online court records don't list an attorney for him.